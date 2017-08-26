Now, Bhojpuri songs hailing triple talaq verdict

Post-Supreme Court verdict declaring instant ‘triple talaq’ as unconstitutional, Bhojpuri and Hindi singers have come up with songs hailing the decision and congratulating Muslim women for the freedom from the age-old tradition.

Leading the pack is Amit Yadav, the Bhojpuri singer from Allahabad.

“I have dedicated a song befitting the occasion,” he says while humming the opening para: “Muslim mahilayo ke support me, faisla bhayil Supreme Court me”.

Amit is known for selecting current issues for his songs and most of his videos are available on Youtube. “I was waiting for the Supreme Court’s decision on triple talaq for long as I have seen many women, including a few in my village, becoming a victim to the scourge,” he says.

The song, he says, hails the decision and expresses hope that all young Muslim men will follow the verdict.

Sung by Amit, it has been written by Kumar Anupam and music is given by Shyam Kamal Yadav. Amit has earlier released a song on the plight of shiksha mitras.

Another singer Pandit Mahi Mridul has uploaded a song on Youtube which starts with, “Ayat yaad bhale na ho lekin teen talaq zaruri hai, paanch namaz bhale padhte ho phir bhi khuda se doori hai.”

Women Bhojpuri singers Nisha Pandey, Nisha Upadhyay and Khushbu Uttam, too, have launched their songs hailing the apex court decision.

Khushbu’s song starts with the lines: “Kharij bhayil mamla teen talaq ke, mukt hui mahila Muslim samaj ke”.

She also hails Prime Minister Narendra Modi for taking the initiative and compares his rule with Ram Rajya.