Now, BHU students asked to write essay on BJP in exam  

After Manu and Kautilya, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has found place in the MA I political science (first semester) question paper of the Banaras Hindu University.

The question requiring students to write an essay on the BJP carried 15 marks in the paper titled Indian Political System: Theoretical and Structural Aspects. The exam was held five days ago.

The students said there was also a short-answer type question on the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). This was part of another question with five sub-parts each carrying two marks.

A student, who refused to be named, said, “The questions were very easy. Everyone knows AAP (Aam Adami Party) is a political party. As far as question number 6 is concerned, writing an essay on BJP was also equally easy. The party is in power at the centre and in the state. Really, the queries amused me. ”

Another student said there should be analytical questions.

Prof Kaushal Kishore Mishra, who teaches at the department of political science and set the question paper, said, “Political parties are part of the MA previous year (first year) syllabus. So, the two questions were incorporated in the question paper. Examination for the paper already took place. No student had any objection to it.”

Asked why he chose not to frame a (long answer) question on any other political party, Mishra said political parties were part of the question paper.

At the time of setting the paper, the BJP came to mind and he framed a long-answer question on it,” he said.

“There is nothing intentional. A short answer question about AAP is also there in the paper,” he said.