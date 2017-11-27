Now, historical clock tower in Gorakhpur painted Saffron

After the chief minister’s secretariat in Lucknow, the historical Ghantaghar clock tower in Yogi Adityanath’s hometown Gorakhpur has been painted saffron.

The clock tower was constructed by social activists Seth Ram Khelawan and Thakur Prasad in 1930 in the memory of freedom fighter Ram Prasad Bismil. The tower that stands in busy Sarrafa market was painted yellow four years ago.

Earlier, the CM’s secretariat (annexe) was also given a saffron touch. While the exteriors of the building were painted saffron, the decorative designs on the white boundary wall also got a saffron finish.

Over half-a-dozen labourers worked tirelessly to paint the 20-feet high structure located next to the famous Jama Masjid in Urdu Bazaar.

Though city residents said it was wrong to paint a building in a colour associated with any party, officials claimed the decision was taken unanimously.

“There is no government order on painting of buildings in a particular colour. The decision to use saffron colour was taken unanimously by municipal authorities,” said additional municipal commissioner DK Singh.

Sources at the Gorakhpur Municipal Corporation (GMC) said Rs 57,000 was spent in painting of the tower.

According to officials at Gorakhpur chapter of the Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (INTACH), freedom fighters, including Ali Hasan, were hanged from a tree on August 29, 1859, at the spot where the clock tower stands today.

Freedom fighter Ram Prasad Bismil, who conceived the Kakori case in 1925, was hanged in Gorakhpur jail on December 16, 1927, after which his body was kept at the spot where people paid last respects to him.