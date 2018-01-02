Now, nodal officers for road safety in all 75 districts in UP

Now, there will a nodal officer for road safety in all the 75 districts in Uttar Pradesh. They will chalk out and execute plans to reduce the number of road accidents and deaths in their respective districts.

The list of these officers has been sent to districts on Friday after transport commissioner P Guru Prasad made nominations specifying the work and duty of the officers, who have been asked to be away from the routine work focusing exclusively on road safety measures.

The transport commissioner will also start holding a video-conference with nodal officers from time to time and every week with nodal officers of districts under Lucknow and Varanasi zones where the accident death rate has been found to be much more than rest of the zones.

“The nodal officers will work as a leader in the district/region/zone and make plan for taking effective road safety measures, analyze serious accidents and take steps accordingly to reduce the accidents,” said a senior transport official.

The nomination of nodal officers come in the wake of Supreme Court Committee on Road Safety expressing displeasure at increasing number of road accidents and deaths in some of the districts in east UP. The committee at its meeting in Delhi on December 4 had pulled up officials for neither analyzing the reasons for growing number of accidents and deaths and in east UP nor suggesting any remedial measures to reverse the trend.

Prasad has said in his letter that many field officers are not effectively executing the instructions issued to them with regard to promotion of road safety measures from time to time. He said at times the state had to cut a sorry figure before the Supreme Court’s committee due to lax enforcement of rules.

“The number of challans issued to violators for non-wearing a seat belt or helmet on Wednesdays, the day which is observed as seat-belt and helmet day is too low going by the government’s focus on the drive,” he observed.

Apart from appointing nodal officers the department is also strengthening the road safety cell at the transport headquarters by taking on deputation officials from various other related departments like traffic, police and PWD for keeping a tab on the measures being taken by their departments to control road mishaps,” the official said.

UP continues to be on the top when it comes to the number of deaths in road accidents in the country. More than 19,000 people died in around 30,000 cases of road accidents in the state during 2016, though UP was behind at least four states including Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra and MP in the number of accidents.