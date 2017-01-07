NR deploys 1,200 staffers to keep an eye on railway tracks

With two back-to back-rail mishaps, in November and December last year, the Northern Railways (NR) has deployed around 1,200 staffers across the division to keep a strict watch on railway tracks.

NR officials said the decision was taken to ensure track safety in view of the train accidents, which took place in Kanpur Dehat.

On November 20, the Indore-Patna Express derailed near Pukhrayan in Kanpur Dehat, resulting in death of 147 train passengers and on December 28, 15 coaches of Sealdah-Ajmer Express derailed near Rura, in Kanpur Dehat. In the Rura mishap about 60 passengers were injured.

Though the cause of both the accidents is yet to be known but officials said as a precaution, the track checking drive has been launched.

In the drive, which NR launched on Friday, the staffers will check the tracks thoroughly to ensure that there were no cuts, fractures and other faults in them.

“Officers will check the tracks under their respective sections thoroughly to ensure track safety,” said AK Lahoti, divisional railway manager (DRM) Lucknow, NR.

