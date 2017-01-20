Officers hope good turnout of women voters may help wipe out the blot

Last year in July, Bulandshahr district was in the news for all the wrong reasons. The gangrape of mother-daughter duo in front of their family had left the entire country shocked. The incident also infused a sense of insecurity among womenfolk.

Seven months after the incident, two women officers, SSP Sonia Singh and chief development officer (CDO) Jasjeet Kaur, with the support of district magistrate Aunjaneya Kumar Singh are motivating women to come out and vote. These officers are briefing womenfolk about their ‘ right to vote’ and power of ‘ballot’ and mobilising them to ensure maximum participation in seven constituencies of the district on the day of polling.

Voters of seven constituencies of the district will cast their vote on February 11 to elect their representatives in the state assembly and district administration has adopted this idea for ‘wiping out’ the blot of the gangrape incident by ‘displaying women power’ during election.

The SSP has been visiting areas, which have been identified as ‘sensitive’, and interacting with people especially women to mobilise them to cast their votes without fear. CDO Jasjeet Kaur too is reaching out to women voters through a network of thousands of Anganbari and Asha workers in the district.

Kaur says, “We are reaching out to women folk through committed force of Asha and Anganbari workers and moblising them to ensure maximum participation on the polling day without fear.” Kaur has also suggested every worker to tie a ‘ thread’ around wrists of women they meet as a reminder for them to cast vote on the day of polling.

Referring to the incident, Kaur says, “It was a blot on the name of the district and we are trying to erase it by ensuring good turnout of women voters on the day of polls.”

“It is the right time for womenfolk to show their strength and project a good image of their district,” she says.

In the 2013 assembly election, the overall average voting percentage of women in seven constituencies of the district was 61.57 per cent with maximum 64.22 per cent in Shaikaropur constituency and minimum 58.83 per cent in Secundrabad constituency.

Admiring the efforts of two officers and women workers , DM Aunjaneya Singh says, “They are doing hard work to give a new and positive identity to the district by ensuring maximum participation of women voters in the district.”

The district administration has identified areas with low turnout of women voters in previous assembly elections and officials are doing everything possible to ‘mobilise women voters’ there for maximum participation of womenfolk. Singh says, “We have set a goal of at least 75 per cent turnout of women, which would help in wiping out the blot of ‘gangrape’ on its image.”

Gargi Sharma, a housewife in Bulandshahr, supports the move of district administration and says, “Good turnout of women for a good cause would definitely project a positive image of the district.”

