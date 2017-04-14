Out on bail, gangster made call to blow up 1090 office in Lucknow

Around 24 hours after he was released from jail on bail, Vineet Pandey, a dreaded gangster from Basti, had created sensation by allegedly making an anonymous call to blow up women power line (WPL)-1090 in Lucknow.

1090 is a state wide service to assist women in trouble.

While Pandey was released on April 6, the call was made from an unknown number (9565670399) on April 7 early morning.

Police said the gangster’s intention behind making the call is still not ascertained as he is elusive since then and efforts are on track him down.

It was attended by a WPL’s outsourced call taking staff, Neha Singh. The caller threatened to blow up the WPL office in two minutes after introducing himself as S Mishra.

The call had created panic among the WPL staff after which the office in Lucknow was vacated. Later it turned out to be a hoax call.

“The probe revealed that the number used for making the hoax call was being used by one Vineet Pandey, who is a dreaded gangster of Basti involved is several incidents of loot and robbery. He was lodged in Basti district jail and came out of jail on bail on April 6,” said a senior police officer supervising the probe.

The officer said the electronic surveillance also revealed that the call was made from somewhere close to the Basti jail premises. “The findings are shocking as the criminal must be having some intention behind making the call. Moreover, the criminal is untraceable since then. We are putting our efforts to track and ascertain the intentions,” he emphasised. He said a team of city police has already been sent to jail to track the criminal. Sleuths of UP Special Task Force have also been roped in for the purpose.

WPL inspector Gangesh Tripathi had lodged an FIR of IPC sections 506 for criminal intimidation and 507 for threatening through anonymous communication against unidentified caller with Gautampalli police station.