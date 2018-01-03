Parking app to guide visitors at Lucknow Mahotsav

Parking at Lucknow’s most celebrated annual fest would no longer trouble the visitors as this year the district administration is going to launch a mobile application designed to guide the visitor in and out of the mahotsav venue.

Officials with the district administration said the mobile application was an innovative move to curb the parking woes at the festival venue. “Parking is always an issue at the mahotsav venue, but with this app, the issue is expected to get resolved. The mobile application is under development,” said an official.

The application would be available for free and people can download it either from the Google Play Store or from the official website of Lucknow Mahotsav— www.lucknowmahotsav.in. “On clicking the link, the person would be redirected to the mobile application, which the smart phone users can download,” he added.

After downloading the application, the operator would be asked to open an account and complete the formalities after which he/she can access the application, said the officer who was engaged in the app’s formation.

“The app is designed in a way to give a complete layout of the parking lots. It would be in a gate wise manner. Besides, it will also be programmed to show the vacant space at the parking lot, in order to assist masses in parking their vehicles,” he said.

He added, the parking application would streamline the parking hassles and would also help in avoiding jam like situation in and around the mahotsav venue.

This year, Lucknow Mahotsav is being organised at Shilp Gram near Shaheed Path and would start from January 24 onwards. The festival will conclude on February 2. District magistrate Kaushal Raj Sharma said both UP Diwas and Lucknow Mahotsav would be observed together.

He said initial three days—the programs of UP diwas would be observed during the day while in the evening Mahotsav programs would be held. After January 26, the mahotsav programs would be staged throughout the day.

Inauguration of both UP Diwas and Lucknow Mahotsav will be done by chief minister Yogi Adityanath on January 24. The UP government has decided to organise UP Diwas for the first time since the state came into existence in 1950.

Lucknow Mahotsav usually begins from November 25 every year. But this time it was postponed due to civic body elections.