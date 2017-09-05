Party, government stress ‘all is well’ theme as new UP BJP chief takes charge  

In a gesture aimed at correcting the impression that the ruling party and the government weren’t on the same page in Uttar Pradesh, chief minister Yogi Adityanath led nearly his entire council of ministers to greet the new state BJP chief and Chandauli MP Mahendra Nath Pandey, 59, who took charge on Monday evening.

Warmly welcomed on his arrival from Delhi, Pandey took over the key organisational post from deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya who quit under the BJP’s ‘one-man, one-post’ rule.

Adityanath, the head of the government as per protocol usually speaks last in public functions. But on this occasion, he expressed his views ahead of Pandey during the welcome function in a gesture indicating the party protocol was bigger than the government one.

That was also evident as former state BJP chiefs Om Prakash Singh, Vinay Katiyar, Surya Pratap Shahi (a UP minister but on dais as former chief) and Ramapati Ram Tripathi among others were on the dais, but the ministers sat with the cadre.

The public display of bonhomie between the new BJP chief and the chief minister – both upper caste leaders from east UP – was in abundance with Adityanath describing Pandey as ‘sajjan rajnitigya (gentleman politician)’ and the latter returning the compliment by describing Yogi as ‘saintly CM’. Both had an identical message for the cadre – gear up for the November local bodies’ polls followed by the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. It is in these two elections that the ‘Pandey-Yogi’ chemistry will be put to test with the duo expected to ensure party’s winning streak in the state.

Not surprisingly then, Adityanath urged the party to market the schemes of his government among the masses, Pandey told the cadre to act as a bridge between the people and the government by carrying ‘genuine demands’ to the government.

Now, with the appointment of a new chief, the BJP leadership is working on a plan – first reported by HT on July 31 – under which each minister could get to work with an organisational hand as part of a plan to ensure that ‘satta aur sangathan’ (the government and the party) are in sync on various issues.

This strategy was finalised during the three-day July end visit of party’s national chief Amit Shah to Lucknow. The organisational hands deployed with the ministers will give monthly feedback on the ministry’s and perhaps even the minister’s functioning to Adityanath as well as organisational pointpersons –Mahendra Nath Pandey and state general secretary (organisation) Sunil Bansal.