Narrow escape for Saudia airline passengers at Amausi

Passengers of a Saudia Airlines flight (no SV895) from Lucknow to Riyadh had a narrow escape when the aircraft developed a snag while taking off at the Chaudhary Charan Singh airport in Lucknow on Wednesday.

The flight developed a technical problem in its nose-wheel and the pilot had to apply emergency brakes to avert an accident, the senior airport official said.

Nose-wheel of the aircraft. (HT Photo)

He said all the 298 passengers and the crew members were safe.

According to information, the plane was supposed to take off at 5.30 pm but was still stranded on the runway. “A number of flights that were scheduled to land and depart from Lucknow airport either got delayed or were diverted,” said airport director AK Sharma.

“Six arrivals from various stations have been diverted to Delhi and three departure held up. Efforts are on to vacate the runway with the help of experts and engineers at the airport,” Sharma said.

The flights that were diverted to Delhi included three GoAir, two Indigo and one Alliance Air flights. Departure of two Jet Airways and one Vistara flights to Delhi were held up, an airport official said.

Sharma said according to the rules, no flight could land or take off in case an aircraft got stuck on the runway. He said nothing could be said as to when the runway would be cleared.

(With agency input)