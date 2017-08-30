Patanjali case: Ensure no change is made on disputed land, says HC

The Allahabad high court on Wednesday directed all the parties in the case of allotment of land to Patanjali Ayurved Ltd and cutting down of thousands of trees in Gautam Buddh Nagar not to make any changes on the land till the next date of hearing.

The court also directed principal secretary (industrial development) to inform it as to how the commissioner, Meerut region, resumed (took back) the disputed land under a repealed law.

The court asked the district magistrate of Gautam Buddh Nagar to file a counter-affidavit explaining his stand on the allegations. It directed the DM to inspect the spot and file a report providing details of the number of trees cut down by the authorities and the number of trees still there on the land.

It directed the Yamuna Industrial Development Authority (YIDA) to file counter-affidavit and show cause under which provision of law did it cut down thousands of green trees.

Petitioner Ausaf of Gautam Budh Nagar has challenged the allotment of 4500 acres of land in Noida in favour of Patanjali Ayurved Ltd of Baba Ramdev.

The petitioner alleged that more than 6,000 trees would be cut down to set up a food plaza which would result in a huge damage to environment.

In the petition it has been alleged that 200 bigha of land was given to the petitioner on lease for a period of 30 years for plantation of trees. However, the land has now been allotted to Patanjali Ayurved Ltd for construction of a food park which is illegal and contrary to the lease deed.

The bench comprising justice Tarun Agarwala and justice Ashok Kumar had deferred the hearing on Tuesday while asking the state government to apprise it of the details regarding the decision to cut down green trees.

The counsels of state government and YIDA could not apprise the bench about the facts of the case on Wednesday. “Despite repeated opportunities given to both the counsels, they have not received any instructions from the authorities. When we called upon tehsildar Ajay Kumar to answer some queries, he candidly answered he is not aware of the proceedings in the case,” the court observed.

The court fixed September 4 as the next date of hearing.