Poll panel looking into complaints of faulty EVMs: Ram Naik

Uttar Pradesh governor Ram Naik on Monday said the State Election Commission (SEC) was looking into the complaints of faulty EVMs and tough action would be initiated if charges were found to be true.

Addressing a programme ‘Ganga-Gai bachao’ in Chaubeypur area in Kanpur, Naik said he had asked the state election commissioner to submit a copy of the report to him after the election.

The first two phases of local bodies’ election were mired in controversy amid allegations of faulty EVMs.

The governor said there were complaints of faulty EVMs during the parliamentary and assembly elections but the charges could not be proved.

Naik would felicitate the officials of five municipal corporations and nagar panchayats each registering highest voter turnout, at Raj Bhavan.

He expressed concern over the deteriorating water quality in the Ganga. “One cannot use the river water for drinking or bathing. There was a time people believed the Ganga’s water was so pure that its two drops were enough for salvation,” he said.

Naik said the government was trying to ensure a clean Ganga but the people should also do their bit.

Naik also criticised the people who abandoned cows when it grew old and stopped giving milk. “Do you do this to your parents too? Why do you do this to the cow?” he asked.

“The new cowshed being opened in Gauri Lakha village will be the first ‘gaushala’ of the country where physically weak cows will be taken care of,” Naik added.