Post Gorakhpur tragedy, government seeks list of doctors doing private practice

After the Gorakhpur tragedy wherein head of the encephalitis ward at BRD Medical College Dr Kafil Khan was found to be running his private clinic, the focus has once again shifted on government doctors doing private practice. The government has directed health authorities to submit a 16-point detailed report on the issue.

A list will once again be prepared of government doctors who are running private nursing homes or clinics. Focus of the inquiry will be on medical college doctors and those working in rural health centres. Local intelligence unit will also be involved in this work. An inquiry will be initiated if any doctor is found having links with contractors taking supply order at the government or medical college hospitals among others. In addition, the report will also carry details of doctors who misbehave with patients.

Despite repeated complaints, the health department managed to identify only a handful of medical officers and government doctors indulging in private practice. The chief medical officer (CMO) also sent a report of a medical officer to UP government after he was found indulging in private practice. On the basis of complaints the health department found Dr G Prasad doing private practice. He is posted at Harakpur Community Health Centre near Mauaima. He was examining patients at his home in Allahabad during duty hours, informed CMO Allahabad Dr Alok Verma.

In the wake of warning issued by chief minister Yogi Aditynanath this was for the first time in the last few months when health department of Allahabad initiated action against a medical officer for doing private practice.

According to the CMO they were investigating dozen more complaints against government doctors involved in private practice. “Superintendents of government hospitals, superintendents and medical officers, incharge of community and primary health centres have been directed to identify medical officers (posted under them) who are indulging in private practice. The heads have been asked to furnish the list within three days,” he added.