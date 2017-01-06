Post note ban, stalls at Khadi expo go cashless

Many stalls at Khadi exhibition on the premises of Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) are accepting payments through Paytm. Taking a step ahead, one stall has installed swipe machine and accepted payments from a number of customers. While some find it interesting, others find it cumbersome to use the new system.

Ramavtar at the counter of Regional Gandhi Ashram accepted payments through debit and credit cards from a number of customers. “This is very convenient for tech savvy customers. They prefer making payment through it. I learned its operation and found it quite interesting,” he said.

He blames the poor network for improper functioning of the swipe machines. Improvement in network is required for smooth and efficient functioning of the machines. He reveals that he did around 100 transactions from the new system.

Om Prakash Lal accepts payment through Paytm. He has also displayed a barcode on his stall. He, however, finds transaction through the new system complicated. “I am learning ways to use the new mode of transaction from young people . But if one wants to make payment through it, I accept it with the help of my young salesman,” Lal said.

Lal said the government should have carried out an awareness drive across the nation before making an appeal to go cashless. The new system is certainly convenient but only for those who are tech savvy and know how to operate a smartphone.

However, he said that those who want to be in business will have to go cashless in days to come. e-payments will be common in cities in next one or two years and later it will extend to rural pockets as well. Mobile revolution has changed our way of life and also way of transactions tremendously across the country, he added.

