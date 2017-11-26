UP police to investigate hoisting of Pak flag at house to celebrate release of Hafiz Saeed

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday directed the police to investigate the alleged celebrations and hoisting of Pakistan flags in Begumbagh area of Lakhimpur Kheri on Friday.

“No compromise will be made on issues related to national security, sovereignty and safety of the people. Those who hoisted Pakistani flag should be dealt with sternly,” Adityanath said during an election rally here.

According to reports, the police went into a tizzy when they got the information that Pakistan flags had been hoisted atop some houses in Begumbagh locality on Garhi Road, purportedly to celebrate the release of terrorist mastermind Hafiz Saeed in Pakistan.

Additional superintendent of police (ASP) Ghanshyam Chaurasiya told the HT that green flags had been put up on electric poles and some houses by members of the minority community in view of an upcoming festival.

“People voluntarily took off the flags in view of the objections,” he said. No complaint or FIR was lodged in this connection.

Addressing the rally, the CM lambasted the Samajwadi Party (SP) and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) for “misrule”, and appealed to the people to vote for the BJP in civic bodies’ election to ensure development.

He said the previous governments ignored basic amenities and corruption was rampant in local bodies.

“BJP has a roadmap for UP’s development. BJP’s representatives in urban bodies will be accountable and responsible so that the people do not have to bother about roads, water and power,” he said.

Referring to Diwali celebrations in Ayodhya, Yogi assured the people that his government intended to illuminate all urban bodies with “Ayodhya lights”.

“Our government ensured law and order and uprooted casteism and ‘gundaraj’ (thug rule). Within 24 hours of assuming power in UP, all illegal slaughterhouses were closed down. No riot has taken place in the eight months of BJP rule,” he said.

Speaking on the issue of unemployment, Yogi said 50,000 posts in police department would be filled and four lakh people will be recruited in the UP government soon.

“We plan to rehabilitate roadside vendors without affecting their livelihood. We will also provide encroachment-free roads to the people,” he said.

Family demanding probe into cop’s murder frisked away

CM Yogi Adityanath apparently got upset when the family of slain sub-inspector Manoj Mishra showed placards and demanded a CBI inquiry into his murder by animal smugglers in 2015 in Bareilly’s Faridpur area.

The CM reportedly asked the security personnel on duty to take away those people who were not interested in listening to him.