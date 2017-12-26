Belly dancing, liquor bottles at Meerut medical college event; probe ordered

The Uttar Pradesh government has ordered a probe into an alleged belly dance performed by Russian artistes at the alumni function of a state-run medical college in Meerut on Monday.

State medical and technical education minister Ashutosh Tandon said he has set up a committee headed by the director general of medical education to investigate the issue. “The incident was extremely unfortunate. I have asked the probe committee to submit its report in three days, after which we will decide on the future course of action,” he said on the sidelines of a function at Gorakhpur on Tuesday.

The matter came to light after a video of Russian artistes performing a belly dance at the Lala Lajpat Rai Medical College went viral. Allegations of an ambulance being used to transport liquor bottles were also raised.

Liquor cartons stored in an ambulance van. (Photo tweeted by ANI)

The organisers of the event, held to mark the golden jubilee of the college’s 1967 batch, maintained that there was nothing objectionable about the belly dance. “Belly dance is a form of art, and an expert – Russian dancer Ela – was invited to perform at the function,” said Dr Parvez, who headed the 35-member organising committee of the event. “The doctors watched the dance with their families.”

Dr Parvez, however, denied reports that an ambulance was used to transport liquor. “It bore some empty cartons and gifts, not bottles of alcohol,” he said.

Doctors of the 1992 batch organised the event for the 1967 batch, Dr Parvez told HT, adding that the medical college has been holding alumni meets for the last 35 years. The event had nothing to do with the hospital as it was held on the medical college lawns, he said.

Dr Parvez claimed that the organising committee had completed all the formalities involved, including obtaining the licence for a one-day bar and applying for permission from the college and local administration. “Dr Vinay Aggarwal, acting principal of the college, had given everything in writing to the district magistrate,” he said.

Dr Vinay Aggarwal was unavailable for comment.