Railways’ to upgrade food supply system in trains

Supplying hot, fresh and hygienic food is the Indian Railways New Year resolution, as it is going to establish ultra modern kitchens along prominent routes, revitalising its existing catering policy in the days to come.

The initiative would not only enhance food supply but is also aimed at upgrading the quality also to a large extent. The Railways’ much awaited move is said to be a part of its new catering policy, which its subsidiary Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) is going to implement soon. “The new policy has special provisions, aimed at ensuring better dining experience for passengers on board ,” said Sandeep Dutta, public relation officer (PRO), IRCTC.

Of the many changes, the major change, Dutta said, was that the Railways had roped in professionals to ensure preparation as well as distribution of food. “It’s one of the important moves as earlier there was one contractor. But this time there will be two—one for food preparation and other for its distribution. This is perhaps the smartest way to keep a check on food quality,” he said .

In addition, the Railways is also going to establish its own kitchens across prominent routes, well equipped with world class facilities. “Setting up of base kitchens would be a big move as these will ensure the distribution of food along the rail network,” he added.

Since the new policy required huge infrastructure, he said the date of its implementation was yet to be finalised. But the IRCTC was already working on the implementation part, he said..

Officials said this would be the second big move in terms of upgradation of food distribution system in the Railways. Initially, it had also roped in the food distribution companies and ensured the supply of local food right on the berth of the train passengers. Officials said the system, if implemented, would minimise the complaints against food and help in catering passengers in a better way.