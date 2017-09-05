Rajnath Singh, Adityanath to flag off Lucknow metro today

Lucknow Metro service, to be launched on Tuesday by Union home minister Rajnath Singh and Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath, is the country’s most advanced system that comprises state-of-the-art Mass Rapid Transit System (MRTS) and is convenient, safe, fast, reliable as well as cost-effective, officials have said.

“The coaches have the most advanced signalling and train control system called the Communication Based Train Control System (CBTC), which can enable the Metro to virtually operate on a ‘driverless’ mode,” Lucknow Metro Rail Corporation’s managing director Kumar Keshav said.

He said the coaches of the rail service reflect the city’s past that was once ruled by the nawabs as well as the tradition that still is synonymous with Lucknow.

“Inspired by the heritage of Lucknow, the exterior of the train is a tribute to the cultural richness of the city of nawabs. The exterior livery in golden colour is inspired by chikankari. The front portion of the train symbolises the spirit of Rumi Gate, Bara-Imambara and Asifi Masjid. The black colour used in the front portion of the coach gives it a modern feel synonymous with Hazratganj,” added Keshav.

Services will be opened for public use on Wednesday on the 8.5-km-long ‘priority corridor’ from Transport Nagar to Charbagh. It is a part of the phase-1 of the project and will be run from 6am to 10pm every day.

Deputy chief minister Dinesh Sharma, who will also be present at the launch, said the Lucknow Metro was completed at a pace faster than other such services.

“The corridor has been constructed in a record time of three years. This shows the potential of Uttar Pradesh as no other Metro project has been able to achieve this feat in the past,” Sharma said.

The eight Metro stations – Transport Nagar, Krishna Nagar, Singar Nagar, Alambagh, Alambagh Bus Station, Mawaiyya, Durgapuri, and Charbagh – have been awarded platinum certificates by the Indian Green Building Council (IGBC), one of the apex bodies in the country to rate and certify a system for its environment friendly approach.

Authorities also hope the Lucknow Metro service will help reduce air pollution in the state capital in the long run.