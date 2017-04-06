Ram Navmi teaches respect for women, says Yogi

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath organised ‘kanya bhoj’ at his official residence on the occasion of Ram Navmi on Wednesday.

The CM sat on the floor to wash the feet of the girls and offered food to them as part of ‘kanya pujan’ (a ritual in which girls are worshipped). He garlanded the girls and offered them ‘chunri’ before taking them for the feast.

“The festival teaches us to worship the power of goddess and learn to respect women,” Yogi said.

As part of the ritual, nine girls are worshipped and offered food on Ram Navmi. It is believed that the nine-day fasting is incomplete without ‘kanya bhoj’.

Yogi, who is also the head priest of Gorakhnath temple, had been observing the nine-day fast during Navratri.

He had directed the district administration to ensure security arrangements on Ram Navmi and asked the officials to ensure adequate arrangements for pilgrims at the places of religious importance in the state.

“Kanya pujan is not only a ritual but is also a message for all those who perform it. It symbolises respect for girls. Someone like our CM performing the ritual with devotion is a message to the society,” said Divya Giri, the first woman mahant of the century-old Mankameshwar temple in Lucknow.

