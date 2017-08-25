Rampant corruption main cause of deaths: FIR on the Gorakhpur’s BRD tragedy

The FIR on the BRD hospital tragedy, lodged by director general, medical education, Dr KK Gupta on Tuesday holds nine persons responsible for the death of over 30 children.

It also blames rampant corruption in the medical college for the tragic incident that took place between August 9 and 11.

The FIR, lodged at Lucknow’s Hazratganj police station, points out that the hospital administration did not clear pending dues of Rs 63.65 lakh of Pushpa Sales Limited, a Lucknow based company that supplied oxygen to the medical college, despite the fact that it had around Rs 4.5 crore with it.

The FIR also states that in the financial year 2017-18, the hospital administration was not able to spend Rs 2.5 crore and the fund was returned to the state government.

The FIR also points out that a nexus of four doctors in the hospital, including former principal of the medical college Dr Rajeev Mishra, who has been suspended, Dr Kafeel Khan, who was nodal officer of the Encephalitis ward, and two other doctors was active. This group worked in close coordination and had control over everything, including financial matters.

It was this caucus that prevented the payment of pending dues to Pushpa Sales Limited despite the fact that the hospital had enough funds.

Read more| Gorakhpur’s BRD medical college: Probe team’s findings come as no surprise

This shows deep rooted corruption prevalent in the medical college that led to deaths of children, says the FIR.

The FIR also clearly points out that Pushpa Sales had sent a reminder notice to the hospital administration on August 10 seeking payment of its pending dues. But the notice was ignored. The FIR indicts Dr Kafeel and Dr Satish for this act.

THOSE BOOKED

Former principal Dr Rajeev Mishra, his wife Dr Purnima Shukla, Dr Kafeel Khan, Dr Satish, Manish Bhandari of Pushpa Sales Limited, staff member of the medical college Uday Pratap Sharma, assistant clerk Sanjay Tripathi, junior assistant, accounts department, Sudhir Pandey and chief pharmacist Gajanan Jaiswal