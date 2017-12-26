Rape cases of five minors reported in Uttar Pradesh in two days

Five minor girls were allegedly raped in separate incidents in four district of Uttar Pradesh in the last two days, police said.

In Ballia, a 14-year-old boy allegedly raped a five-year-old Dalit girl on Sunday, in a village under Sikandarpur police station.

SP Anil Kumar that the accused had been nabbed.

In Pratapgarh, a teenager allegedly raped a six-year-old girl on Monday evening when her parents were out for work in fields.

The accused lured the girl for a cycle ride and took her to a secluded place where he raped her. He was later arrested, the police said.

In Banda, a man, identified as Anirudh allegedly abducted and raped a 15-year-old girl several times in Attara area on Sunday.

An FIR was registered on Monday when the girl managed to flee from the clutches of the abductor, who is still absconding.

Another similar incident was reported in the district when a man, named Omprakash, allegedly raped his five-year-old niece in a secluded place.

An FIR has been registered in the matter and probe is on. The accused is absconding, police added.

Two youngsters allegedly raped a 15-year-old girl at gunpoint at her house in Nagla Bajurg village in Muzaffarnagar, the police said.

Two men entered the girl’s room on Monday and took her to the terrace.

Based on a complaint lodged by the victim’s father, the police said the accused raped her at gunpoint and threatened to kill her if she told anyone about the incident.

“The family members of the victim were asleep in another room when the incident took place,” the official said, adding efforts are on to nab both the culprits at the earliest.