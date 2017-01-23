Real-life ‘Dangal’ girls mobilise voters

Real-life ‘Dangal’ girls Geeta and Babita Phogat along with the city’s Commonwealth medallist Alka Tomar (wrestler) on Sunday urged voters to come out in large numbers on February 11 and exercise their franchise. In their appeal, they said every vote has its significance in forming a government in the state.

Wresting is a popular sport in west UP and keeping this in mind the district administration organised a special ‘Dangal’ at Kailash Prakash Stadium here for awareness of voters. To add more attraction to the event, wrestlers Geeta and Babita Phogat were invited along with Alka Tomar.

Hundreds of students from different schools and people from all walks of life gathered at the stadium and gave rousing welcome to the wrestlers.

Over 120 wrestlers, including 20 female wrestlers, participated in the event. The spectators enjoyed the ‘Dangal’ and encouraged their favourite wrestlers to register victory over their rivals.

Phogat sisters and Alka Tomar inaugurated the ‘Dangal’ in the presence of IG (zone) Ajay Anand, district magistrate B Chandrakala, SSP R Ravindra Gaur and other officials. They also released a handbook for voters on the occasion to make them aware about their voting rights.

“Every vote has its significance in forming a government in the state,” said Geeta Phogat who urged the government to provide sports facilities to budding talents at grassroots level, especially in rural areas. “Like other players, we also got facilities after achieving a level but it should be provided since the beginning,” she added.

School children also presented a cultural programme and mesmerised the audience by displaying dance and singing skills. The Phogat sisters also appreciated the efforts of children who made paintings on canvas to mobilise voters to cast their vote on February 11.

