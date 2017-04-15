Recovery of calf’s severed head in temple sparks tension in Allahabad

Tension prevailed in Teliarganj area of Allahabad after a devotee found the severed head of a calf on the premises of a Shiva temple on Saturday, police said.

According to report, a devotee spotted a calf’s head at Akhileshwar Mahadev Temple and informed the priest.

As the news spread, activists of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal staged a protest and demanded action against the accused.

Teams from various police stations and personnel of PAC and RAF were deployed in the area to avert any untoward incident. A company of army personnel from Cantonment also reached the spot.

Force deployed near the temple. (HT Photo)

ASP Ganesh Saha pacified the activists and assured them of strict action against the culprits.

Senior superintendent of police (SSP) Shalabh Mathur said an FIR had been lodged against unidentified people on the complaint of temple priest Akhilesh.

He said the Gangster Act and the National Security Act would also be imposed on the culprits. “The police will take the help of the footage of CCTV cameras installed in a nearby school to identify the culprits. Force has been deployed in the area as a precautionary measure,” the SSP said.

In view of the tension, the authorities of Maharshi Patanjali School opposite the temple suspended the classes and asked the parents to take their children back home.