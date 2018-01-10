Registration of loudspeakers: Forms available at police stations

Managements of religious establishments or individuals seeking to apply for registration of loudspeakers can obtain forms for this purpose from the local police stations.

Jan 15 deadline These forms will be filled up by applicants and submitted at the police stations, where their queries related to the process will also be addressed.

“The decision on the applications would be taken after checking all factors,” said Kaushal Raj Sharma, district magistrate.

The government has set January 10 as the deadline for completion of the survey and January 15 as last date to get the registration of the loudspeakers done.

He said police stations would also be asked to propagate the forms through whatsapp or photocopies.

Meanwhile, the administration also expedited the survey being carried by all additional city magistrates (ACMs) along with police stations to identify the establishments – both religious and non-religious – that are using loudspeakers without permission.

“The survey is on and the ACMs would submit the report by Wednesday,” said Kaushal Raj Sharma, district magistrate.

The move is an outcome of the UP government order to all DMs and superintendents of police (SPs) across the state, directing them to ensure removal of ‘unauthorised’ loudspeakers installed at religious places and public places.

