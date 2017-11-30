Remove Lohia Path LCD screens in a week: PWD to Lucknow Municipal Corporation

The Public Works Department (PWD) has admitted that the digital display screens, installed on both sides of a foot over bridge on Lohia Path, are objectionable in view of road safety.

It has asked Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC) to remove both the LCD screens within a week.

The PWD’s action comes after the Hindustan Times on Tuesday carried a report “Digital screens distracting commuters?” raising questions over the installation of the screens in violation of Indian Road Congress’s (IRC) safety code.

“The LCD screens may cause distraction to drivers and thus may lead to possibility of accidents. The LCD screens on the foot over bridge are objectionable in accordance to clause 3.1.1 (6), 3.11 (8) and 3.1.2 (a) of the Indian Road Congress’s code (IRC-46-1972). You are, therefore, requested to remove the LCD screens in a week and inform this office of the action taken,” said Jay Singh, executive engineer (Prantiya Khand) PWD in a letter dated November 29 to municipal commissioner, Lucknow Nagar Nigam.

Singh has reminded the municipal commissioner that LMC, through a letter dated on February 1, 2014 had sought a ‘No Objection Certificate’ from PWD for construction of the foot over bridge. “This office (PWD) had given NOC vide letter no 952/R-4/15 dated 23/3/2015 for construction of foot over bridge. Now LCD screens had been put up on both sides of the bridge to show advertisements,” said Singh.

The PWD’s notice to LMC comes a day after the state government’s swift action seeking an explanation from PWD’s engineer-in-chief VK Singh on HT’s news report and asking him to inform whether the display screen were in violation of IRC’s safety code.

The engineer-in-chief, in his reply to special secretary, PWD, Raj Shekhar on Tuesday also referred to the HT report and admitted that the display screens were objectionable in respect to IRC’s road safety code. He informed Shekhar that LMC did not take any prior permission from PWD to install the screens and thus a notice was being issued to it to remove them.