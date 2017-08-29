‘Remove Ram Rahim from godman’s name’

The Congress workers on Monday demanded removal of sacred word ‘Ram Rahim’ from the name of Gurmeet Singh, the controversial godman who was sentenced to 20 year imprisonment after being convicted in a rape case, on Monday.

Holding placards and shouting slogans against the Dera Sacha Sauda head, the Congress workers in Gorakhpur took to streets and sought death penalty for Gurmeet Singh.

“Such rapist babas do not deserve to use the sacred word Ram Rahim in their name. If they are allowed to do so then both Hindus and Muslims will be hurt. They should be hanged without any mercy,” said Anwar Hussain, district Congress general secretary who led the protest in which both Hindu and Muslim community members participated.