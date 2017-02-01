Rising scions set stage for next gen politics

A generational shift in politics was evident in Lucknow on Sunday when Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi and Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav shared a common platform to launch their battle against common rival -- Bharatiya Janata Party.

Away from the state capital, a silent generational shift and rise of small dynasties is underway. Young and energetic sons and daughters of political families are making their debut in politics to carry forward the legacy of their father and grandfather in various constituencies of west UP.

Barring one candidate, all of them are highly qualified and are capitalising on youth factor to expand their base to nurture political legacy of their families. They are graduates from St Stephen’s, Leeds University (UK), Swiss diploma in hotel management , MBA, M Tech and LLB.

Leaving behind the traditional politics of their fathers and forefathers, these next generation politicians are well versed of new technologies, use of social media and playing with data to feel the mood of voters in their respective constituencies.

They have teams of their confidantes and friends from college and school to formulate election strategies mixing it with inputs of vast political experience of their fathers and grandfathers who were considered champion of traditional politics.These new crop of politicians are unleashing a ‘fusion’ of new and traditional politics.