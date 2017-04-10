Road safety to be part of curriculum in UP govt schools

Road safety will soon become a part of the academic curriculum in government-run primary and secondary schools in Uttar Pradesh.

Apparently worried about the rapidly increasing number of road accidents in the state, chief minister Yogi Adityanath has stressed the need for students to learn the basic traffic rules right from the beginning.

He directed the officials to take the necessary steps to compulsorily incorporate a chapter on road safety in the books taught in the government-run secondary and primary schools in the state.

OTHER DIRECTIONS Introduce the ‘track my bus’ mobile application to know the location of UPSRTC buses in real time and use social media to get passenger feedback.

Put in place an automated fuel management system at 73 bus stations in the next 100 days.

Chalk out a plan to connect all the RTO offices within a year in keeping with the Central government’s ‘one nation, one RTO’ scheme.

Introduce 100% e-tendering system and strengthen the citizen charter in the transport department.

The CM issued these directives while watching a presentation on the transport department’s programmes and policies on Saturday evening.

An increasing number of road mishaps has been a matter of grave concern for the authorities in the state. Uttar Pradesh leads all other states in the number of deaths due to road accidents. As many as 19,320 people died and another 25,096 were injured in 35,612 cases of road accidents reported between January 2016 and December 2016 in Uttar Pradesh. Ignorance of and non-compliance with road safety rules is said to be the primary reason for the mishaps.

The CM also directed the officials to ensure that the automatic driving tracks in Kanpur and Bareilly became functional within the next 100 days. He asked them to introduce the mobile-based e-challan system in all the cities as soon as possible to increase compliance with traffic rules.

Mini buses to connect villages

The chief minister directed the transport officials to chalk out a time-bound action plan to connect all the villages of the state to an affordable mini-bus service. He told them to submit the plan at the earliest.

He said all the UP State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) bus stations should be linked to free wi-fi facility for passengers and water ATMs should be provided there. He also told the officials to see to it that fare meters were installed in auto-rickshaws in all the prominent cities in the state in the next 100 days.

