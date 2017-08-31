Rs 1,000 crore for startups in Uttar Pradesh

The Yogi government has set up a corpus fund of Rs 1,000 crore for startup projects in Uttar Pradesh.

“The state government has signed a Memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI) to disburse loans for start-ups,” said chief minister Yogi Adityanath while addressing a programme on Startup India organised by an NGO at Convention Centre on Wednesday.

“Uttar Pradesh is the youngest state of India. The state has maximum number of youths. I want 60,000 youths from 60,000 villages in UP to come up with startups. This will pave way for the development of the state,” Yogi said.

“We need youths to change the destiny of our villages. We have adopted the policy of ‘One district, one product’ in which we have asked the district authorities to identify one product from their district which we can export. As per the plan, 75 youths will be selected from 75 districts who will come up with outstanding projects,” he said.

The CM said 27,000 villages would be connected with optical fibre network. “We will have to adopt technology for transparency. Technology must reach villages,” the CM said.

“Everyone has some quality. Some have money while others are hard-working. One has to work like a cricket team,” Yogi said.

He said before the BJP took over the reins at the Centre, the Congress-led government worked with vote bank in mind. “They were never concerned about the country. They planned everything keeping in view their vote bank. Now, plans are made for the country’s development. This will make India a superpower,” the CM said.

“India will start up only when UP starts up,” he said.