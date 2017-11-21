RSS worker’s body found in Meerut

A prominent iron trader, who was also an RSS worker, was brutally murdered and his body dumped in a drain. Family members identified the body of Sunil Garg, 54, when police recovered it on Sunday night. Later, it was sent for post-mortem examination.

A resident of Devinagar locality on Suraj Kund Road, Garg was a leading iron trader and had been associated with the RSS for over three decades. He had gone for a walk on Sunday evening but didn’t return till 9 pm. His mobile phone was switched off. Scared family members then lodged a complaint in Civil Lines police station.

Police recovered Garg’s bike from near a hospital at around 10.30 pm and an hour later a body was found in a sack, lying in a drain near the BSP office. Later, Garg’s brother Sanjeev Garg identified the body as that of his brother Sunil . The body bore injuries inflicted with a sharp weapon on neck, face and scalp.

Civil Lines circle officer Chakrapani Tripathi said that different teams had been formed to probe the case and efforts were underway to nab the killers.

Meanwhile, angry family members and people sat on dharna at Surajkund Road triangle and blocked the Hapur Road. They were demanding immediate arrest of the killers, adequate security to family of the deceased, ex-gratia of Rs 1 crore and government job to a family member.

BJP leaders Sunil Bharala and Vineet Sharda also arrived at the dharna spot with their supporters. Bharala said that district magistrate Sameer Verma had assured to send recommendations to the state government about the family’s demands .

Sources say that being an RSS worker and trader, Garg was actively involved in local bodies election.

