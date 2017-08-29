Sacha Sauda deras in Uttar Pradesh on police radar

Eighteen deras, run by rape convict Gurmeet Ram Rahim’s Dera Sacha Sauda across Uttar Pradesh, are on the radar of the state police. Fearing violence by Gurmeet’s supporters after his incarceration in the rape case, the police have increased vigil on all these deras.

Addressing a press conference IG, Public Grievances, Vijay Singh Meena said, “Extra police force has been deployed at all the deras in the state to maintain law and order. The district police officers have been told to remain vigilant. The Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) will assist the district police in maintaining calm.”

The 18 deras are located in Amethi, Saharanpur, Muzaffarnagar, Shamli, Amroha, Agra, Ghaziabad, Bulandshahar, Baghpat, Hapur and Meerut districts.

The police have set up barriers around these deras and are conducting round-the-clock patrolling in the districts.

“While local intelligence units have been directed to monitor the activities of Gurmeet supporters, the anti-riot machinery in these districts has been also activated. If required the district administration will implement prohibitory orders in the districts. The districts that share their border with Haryana have been directed to remain extra vigilant. The movement of dera supporters from Harayana will be monitored regularly,” the IG said.

Meena said, “PAC has been deployed in Meerut, Ghaziabad, Bulandhshahar, Baghpat, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Sharanpur, Shamli and Muzaffarnagar districts”.