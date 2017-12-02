Sanitation, women’s safety my priorities: Sanyukta Bhatia

Sanyukta Bhatia created history on Friday by becoming the first women mayor of Lucknow. Bhatia led from the beginning and bagged 3,77166 votes (41.94 % of the total votes polled), defeating Meera Vardhan of Samajwadi Party by a margin of over 1.32 lakh votes.

Hindustan Times caught up with the new mayor after her victory .

Excerpts:

What do you want to do for the city?

Let me congratulate all other candidates for contesting the elections in a great spirit. This was an all women candidates’ contest and all of them were sensitive towards women’s issues which have gone unaddressed till now. Along with sanitation, women’s safety and pink toilets in every market would be my priority.

LMC has liabilities of over Rs 150 crores . What is your plan to restore it to a good financial condition?

Presently, mayors have limited rights and they cannot dictate terms in the corporation. So I will first try to meet the chief minister for implementation of 74th amendment which gives rights to mayors. Only after that will I interfere in the financial planning of the LMC. However, there are several ways to keep the corporation going without compromising with the development work. The need of the hour is to stop wastage of money in unproductive work and spend it in such a way that it is beneficial for the common man.Use of cars can be curtailed along with other official expenses which are in crores in the LMC budget.

How can LMC contribute to safety of women ?

By ensuring all the street lights are lit up in every corner of the city. The effort must be to do some gender budgeting so that women get their due, like setting up of some special women employment skill development centres, opening some girls’ colleges and primary health care centres with the help of the state government. At the same time, I will try to set up special shelter homes for women where victim of domestic violence can stay with poor women. Not only that I will try to install CCTV camera network in all corners of city so that everyplace remains under police vigil.

What is your take on Lucknow languishing at 269th place on the sanitation index?

BJP has already laid emphasis on construction of toilets in every market, bus station, hospital, and public place. I will try for free toilets near bus and railway stations and main markets. The state has already launched a special sanitation drive. I will try to take it to the next level.

What about addressing the water problem of the city?

A) I will try to install water ATMs and submersibles in slums and colonies where lower class people live , so that women of slums don’t have to walk a long distance to fetch safe drinking water. In other parts of the city, the aim would be to ensure 24X7 water supply in all the areas. Not only water, I can also assure you of better roads, greenery and cleanliness in the city.