Sans surgeon, gynaecologist, Amroha district hospital cries for attention

Can you think of a women’s hospital functioning without a gynaecologist or a pathology without pathologist?

Normally, the answer would be in the negative but when it comes to poor health services at government hospitals in Uttar Pradesh, even abnormal looks normal.

In what may only be symptomatic of a larger disease affecting most of the government hospitals and medical colleges in UP, the combined (male and female) district hospital of Amroha – 150 km from the national capital – is crying for attention.

The 100-bed female unit in this highly malnutrition-affected district does not have even a single gynaecologist to address the poor women’s reproductive and other health issues.

But this is not the only ailment affecting the decade-old combined hospital catering to a population of 20 lakh. This hospital, in fact, does not have a pathologist either, though it has a proper pathology.

The hospital is also doing without a surgeon or a burn unit.

These disclosures have been made by principal secretary, national integration, Anita Singh in a report submitted to chief secretary Rajive Kumar a few days ago.

She had recently visited Amroha, the district allotted to her for the monitoring of government schemes.

Sources said she had also drawn the government’s attention to the problem of widespread malnutrition among women and children in the Muslim-dominated district.

Talking to the HT over phone, district magistrate, Amroha, Navneet Singh Chahal admitted that the female unit of the hospital did not have a gynaecologist.

“We are arranging for a gynaecologist on call,” he said and added that steps were being taken to fill the vacant posts.

According to medical superintendent Ram Niwas, there was an OPD of around 500-600 patients every day but the hospital was extremely understaffed.

“In male unit, 12 out of 24 posts are vacant while only two doctors are working in the female unit against the sanctioned strength of 7. Similarly, there are only two staff nurses against 15 posts,” he said.

The DM said malnutrition was a reality in Amroha like in many other districts.

District programme implementation officer Rajesh Kumar said the posting of a gynaecologist in the district hospital could help authorities deal with the problem.

“Institutional deliveries under the guidance of a gynaecologist can help women take care of their health as well as of the newborn babies in a better way to avoid malnutrition,” he said.

“Around 40% children were found malnourished in a survey in 2015 in the district though the percentage has now come down,” he said.

Kumar said out of 5,000 villages identified by the state government for the purpose of declaring them malnutrition-free, 90 were in Amroha.

According to sources, the report not only recommended filling of at least some vacancies in the hospital but also pressed the need for a proper study to find out the reasons for malnutrition in the district and act accordingly.

“The report has also recommended introduction of an e-referral system at the combined district hospital to help critical patients get easy admission in bigger hospitals,” sources disclosed.

Carved out of Moradabad, Amroha came into existence as a new district during the Mayawati government in 1997 and was named after social reformer Jyotiba Phule.

In 2012, the then chief minister Akhilesh Yadav renamed the district as Amroha.