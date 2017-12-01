Saurabh to shoot his next in Lucknow!

Writer and National award winning actor Saurabh Shukla will be directing his next in Lucknow. He has already been roped in by a production house and is expecting to start the shoot in second half of 2018.

“The film is about Uttar Pradesh. It is set here and is about a character from the heartland so it needs to be shot here only. I have been signed by Nikhil Advani’s company MA Entertainment who will be producing the film while I will direct it. In a couple of months, we will make an official announcement. Till that time it won’t be proper to talk about it,” he tells HT City on the sidelines of the shoot of his ongoing film Raid.

Excerpts:

So, finally it’s homecoming for you?

Yes, my father is from Lucknow. I was born in Gorakhpur and grew up in Delhi. I used to be regular to the city in my childhood. My parents are musicians. My mother Dr Jogmaya Shukla happened to be the first female tabla player and my father Prof Shatrughan Shukla was dean in faculty of fine arts at Delhi University. My parents used to come to Bhatkhande Music University and introduced me to the culture and food of this city.

Of late, you have been doing a couple of projects here.

I am doing three back-to-back films here – Sudhir Mishra’s upcoming film Dasdev, Jolly LLB-2 and now Raid. My last few films were in limelight which naturally brought loads of work. After Jolly-2, I only did Jagga Jasoos and did not accept any film. Now, I am doing work which gives me satisfaction. I loved the way my character was written in Raid and it’s very satisfying as an actor. Director Rajkumar Gupta, writer Ritesh Shah, actor Ajay Devgn and a bankable studio this film has all combination that an actor looks for. I am having a great shoot experience.

Do you want to focus more on direction now?

Another reason to reduce acting is to concentrate on writing, theatre and making film. You need to dedicate a lot of time to make a film. But, I am doing a mix bag balancing between small and big films. Recent release, Kadvi Hawa’s director Nila Madhab Panda’s previous film was ‘Kaun Kitne Paani Mein’ in which I played the lead. So, I keep doing such projects. Sudhir’s Dasdev is also a low-budget film but has lot to say. I always balance such films with commercial ventures — sometimes for self satisfaction and at time for ‘jeewan yapan’ (livelihood).

So, Lucknow, Mumbai or Delhi?

Life is one so one should not settle on one thing. Mumbai is my ‘karamkeshtra’, my childhood has been spent in Delhi while my roots are in Lucknow.

Theatre, commercial film or art movie?

It is important to do what completes you as a person. My hunger is to do good work… it does not matter to me if it is on TV, or it is a commercial or an art movie.

Jolly LLB or Jolly LLB2?

Both are different films yet it’s a vision of one director which has been taken forward in the sequel. As an actor, it was fun to explore and create a character in the first one while in sequel it was even tougher as we have to take the character forward without repeating along with living up to its expectations.

Acting or direction?

It’s a paradox! I am known for acting which is also my profession and I love it. But direction is my aspiration! In fact, acting, writing and directing all are part of one thing and one should do everything.

Suggestion to youngsters!

There is a trick. In sports everyone wants to win gold but that’s an aim. Now, to achieve it one needs to play every game will full capability and move head step-by-step. I never thought I will reach to this height or win National awards. Aspiration was there and I just kept working hard. That’s the key!