School bus owned by BLP MLA runs over 14-year-old boy

A 14-year-old boy was crushed to death by a school bus in Deoria district on Thursday morning, leading to a protest by the locals, the police said.

The bus belonged Lagna Devi Tarakant senior secondary college run by BJP MLA Suresh Tiwari, who expressed grief over the loss of life and said the victim’s family would get compensation.

“At 7.30 am, Mohan Nishad, a resident of Bhalichaur village was going to a shop, when, near Ghalichowk village, he was hit by a school bus of BJP MLA from Barhaj Assembly constituency Suresh Tiwari. The teenager died on the spot,” an statement from the Uttar Pradesh Police said.

Following the incident, the locals staged a protest by blocking the road, damaged the bus and also beat up the driver.

“They damaged the bus and beat up the driver, Raghubar Pal, who has been admitted to a hospital,” the UP police statement said.

The road blockade was lifted after police officials reached the spot and assured them of proper action in the incident, it said.

SP of Deoria Rajiv Malhotra said, “The bus belongs to Barhaj MLA.”

Tiwari said, “The bus belongs to Lagna Devi Tarakant senior secondary college (run by me). Actually the boy was hearing impaired. Despite repeated horns blown by the driver of the bus, he was unable to hear it. The family of the victim will get compensation, I can assure you this.”

He also said, “After the accident, some of the onlookers told the driver of the bus to flee. But, he did not do so stating that he cannot put the lives of so many children travelling in the bus at risk. By that time, some anti-social elements had damaged the bus.”