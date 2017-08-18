School manager, boys booked for sexual harassment of juniors in Lucknow

Enraged over alleged incidents of sexual harassment of junior students by seniors, one of which also proved fatal for a boy, hundreds of people ransacked the premises of a private day boarding school in Lucknow’s Bazar Khala area on Thursday.

The state of affairs in the school came to light when parents of a few victims lodged a police complaint on Thursday.

The parents alleged that sexual harassment incidents took place because the school administration allowed senior boys to stay with junior girls and boys in the same room.

They alleged that while several children have fallen ill due to harassment, a Class 5 boy had also died around 10 days back.

“An FIR under IPC sections 376 (rape), 377 (sodomy) and 304 (for causing death due to negligence) has been registered against unidentified boys, school administration and its manager Bal Govind Rastogi,” said Sujeet Dubey, inspector, Bazar Khala police station.

He said a recent case is of a Class 4 girl, whose parents have alleged that she was sexually harassed by senior boys. The school administration, however, stated that the girl is not coming to school since March.

Dubey said another person alleged that his 12-year-old son was sodomised by senior boys in a school room. He said the complainant alleged that his son got ill due to sexual harassment and succumbed during treatment at KGMU’s trauma centre on August 7.

While no arrests have been made so far, the school staff has been told not to leave the city without police permission.