 School toilet damaged, 2 minors drown in pond while relieving themselves | lucknow | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Nov 08, 2017-Wednesday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

School toilet damaged, 2 minors drown in pond while relieving themselves

Two minors drowned in a pond in Gonda of Uttar Pradesh when they went relieve themselves as the toilet in the school was not in a working condition.

lucknow Updated: Nov 08, 2017 17:42 IST
Two boys drowned in a pond in Gonda when they went to relieve themselves. (Shutterstock)
Two boys drowned in a pond in Gonda when they went to relieve themselves. (Shutterstock)

The principal and a teacher of a government primary school were suspended after two children drowned in a pond in Saijapul village in Gonda of Uttar Pradesh, an official said on Wednesday.

Surendra (6) and Arvind (8) drowned in a pond near the school on November 6 when they went relieve themselves as the toilet in the school was not in a working condition, basic shiksha adhikari (BSA) Santosh Kumar Dev Pandey said.

Principal Surendra Kumar and assistant teacher Priyanka Yadav were responsible prima facie for the incident, he said. Both of them have been suspended.

more from lucknow
Lest we forget: Bringing the curtains down with a walk through history
Lest we forget: Bringing the curtains down with a walk through history
Partnered Content
Recommended for you