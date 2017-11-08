School toilet damaged, 2 minors drown in pond while relieving themselves

The principal and a teacher of a government primary school were suspended after two children drowned in a pond in Saijapul village in Gonda of Uttar Pradesh, an official said on Wednesday.

Surendra (6) and Arvind (8) drowned in a pond near the school on November 6 when they went relieve themselves as the toilet in the school was not in a working condition, basic shiksha adhikari (BSA) Santosh Kumar Dev Pandey said.

Principal Surendra Kumar and assistant teacher Priyanka Yadav were responsible prima facie for the incident, he said. Both of them have been suspended.