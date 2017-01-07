Seers praise Akhilesh, lend him support

Seers including an American priest who have gathered here for the 44-day annual Magh Mela beginning January 12 have supported chief minister Akhilesh Yadav, saying he has done a lot for the development of the state during the last five years.

“Akhilesh Yadav has a clean image. He has changed the face of UP from a backward to a fast developing state. During his tenure as CM, not even a single corruption charge was made against him,” said Yogiraj Rameshji Maharaj, the Peethadhishwar of Shree Peetham Ashram.

Talking to Hindustan Times, he said the seers were with Akhilesh Yadav in the upcoming assembly polls. “He is a young and energetic leader. He has only development on his mind. Moreover, the state government under his leadership provided many new facilities to seers and pilgrims in Magh Mela. His biggest achievement was successful conduct of Kumbh Mela in 2013,” he added.

“Instead of any religion or caste, people should vote for development in the state,” he opined. Earlier on numerous occasions, Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad president Swami Narendragiri praised Akhilesh Yadav for good governance saying the seers will be supporting him in the upcoming elections.

Meanwhile, an American professor and monk Ramdas Lamb, who is regular at Magh Mela, said, “Akhilesh Yadav has the energy to initiate a positive change in UP.”

A follower of Ramanandi sect, Lamb added that he stayed in Magh Mela for almost a month every year. He said in the last 2-3 years facilities in the mela area had much improved. “I have been coming here for the last 30 years. I also attended the Kumbh Mela. The arrangements made by the UP government were very good. I feel that Akhilesh Yadav should get a second term as chief minister of UP,” opined Lamb who speaks Hindi fluently. He is an associate professor of religious studies at University of Hawaii.

