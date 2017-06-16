‘Selfie with police station’ will swing cops into action in Mirzapur

Even as calls for people-friendly policing is gaining ground, Mirzapur’s senior cop has shown the way with his initiative— ‘selfie with police station.’

The move, first in Uttar Pradesh, aims at ensuring registration of complaints and their quick redressal. In addition, it will ensure action against policemen who do not behave properly with complainants and procrastinate in registering FIRs/cases.

Noble Move Mirzapur has 16 police stations. On an average 4 to 5 complaints of serious nature are registered daily at each police station thus taking the monthly figure to approximately 80. According to police officials, 10-12 trivial complaints are also received at each police station daily of which many are not registered. In some cases, policemen mediate and settle the matter while in others they ignore the complainant.

Brainchild of tech savvy IPS officer Ashish Tiwari, presently posted as superintendent of police (SP), Mirzapur— ‘selfie with police station,’ was launched about a week ago.

“If a complainant is not satisfied with the action taken to address his complaint or in case of misbehaviour by a cop, the person can click a selfie with the police station and call me (05442-256565) or send the selfie on my whatsapp number (8004143000) with their details. I will personally look into the matter and ensure prompt action,” Tiwari said.

Within a few days, the SP received calls/selfies from more than a dozen aggrieved complainants. Tiwari ensured prompt action.

To raise awareness about the initiative, a signboard with complete information is displayed outside every police station. Besides, the information will also be displayed at 500 locations across the district.

In addition, as part of a single window system, Tiwari has also deployed a policeman as a public grievance officer wearing a red ribbon on his arm at each police station. The officer will register all complaints/FIRs/cases. The move will do away with the confusion that a common man faces when he enters a police station to lodge his complaint.