Sex racket busted in Kashi, 33 arrested

Police busted a sex racket in Kashi during the wee hours of Thursday and arrested 33 persons, including eight women and the kingpin of the racket, from a banquet hall in Kabeer Nagar area.

The cops also recovered about Rs 70,000 and beer and liquor bottles from their possession.

“All the arrested persons were sent to jail after being produced in court,” said inspector of Bhelupur police station Ashesh Nath Singh.

Singh said he received a tip-off on Wednesday night that a group of people, involved in a sex racket, had gathered at the banquet hall. He added that when he and other policemen raided the hall, some women gathered there were performing semi-nude dance.

“Most of them were in an inebriated state. Some of the youths were in objectionable position, too. Seeing the police team, they tried to flee, but all of them were nabbed and brought to the police station,” he said.

During interrogation the arrested persons, most of them traders, admitted that they were involved in a sex racket,” Singh said.

While the men are in the age group of 20 to 40 years, seven of the women are in their early twenties, he said and added that five of the women are from Varanasi and three from other cities.

“A case has been registered under Section 3/5/7 of Anaitik Dehvyapar Nivaran Adhiniyam-1956 against the arrested persons. Further investigation is on in the case,” he said.