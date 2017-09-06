Harassment and corruption charges: RML Law University VC orders judicial probe

Dr Ram Manohar Lohiya National Law University vice chancellor prof Gurdeep Singh on Tuesday ordered a judicial probe into charges of harassment and corruption levelled by girl students against university officials.

Justice Bhagwan Deen, a retired judge of the Allahabad high court, will head the probe and Bapu Ram, a retired IAS officer, will be its member-secretary, said Singh.

The agitating girls, however, want the university to first suspend two officials before the judicial probe begins.

The students started recording their statements before the internal probe committee of the university on Tuesday. But they were unhappy that the internal committee had no student representation and one member was an assistant of a university official.

“Sexual harassment is just one part of our complaint. The other ones are funds misappropriation, corruption, exceeding powers and functions defined in the Act, not giving adequate academic environment in a national law university,” said one of the students.

The agitation at the university entered the second day on Tuesday with the aspiring lawyers seeking an appointment with chief minister Yogi Adityanath, deputy chief minister Dinesh Sharma and senior officials of the higher education department. They raised doubts about the findings of the internal committee.

The university’s alumni body has extended support to the protesting students.

In a letter to the vice chancellor, the alumni said they were aware of the ongoing protest demanding accountability from the university. They said will extend unwavering support to the student community in their fight for fairness and justice.

“Having read the representations made by the students to the vice chancellor and the chief minister, we understand that the allegations are grave in nature and range from widespread incidents of sexual harassment to corruption in the affairs of the university,” the alumni association letter read.

“Several students have expressed their views on gross violation of privacy on the campus,” the alumni association said.

“We also understand that despite several protests in the past by the student community demanding accountability and safety inside the campus, effective steps have not been taken to address these issues,” it said.

The alumni alleged the university was using strong-arm tactics to intimidate students into withdrawing the agitation. “We would like to remind the university that there is no student who is a ‘leader’ and we will all collectively protect the interests of our university and its students,” the alumni body said.

The alumni have assured their full support in case any alumnus, faculty member or any other person wished to come forward and report similar instances of harassment.