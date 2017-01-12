Shastri’s poll slogans adorn walls of municipal market

Though Congress has been out of power in Uttar Pradesh for a quarter of a century, evidences of election campaign of former Prime Minister of India Lal Bahadur Shastri in 1957 still lives on the walls of Municipal Market in Chowk. The traders, mostly Muslims, have taken care of this wall writing which was established during British period.

“In those days the election campaigning was done mainly through public meetings and wall writings. It’s written high above on the wall. Due to which very few people notice it. About 10 years back when I was sitting right in front of this building I suddenly saw this slogan for Shastriji. I enquired from the local people and traders, whose shops were situated in the locality since generations, and none of them were aware of it,” said Anandji (Pappanji) Tandon, a garment trader in Chowk.

Tandon said “It is a legacy left behind by Lal Bahadur Shastri, who gave the famous slogan ‘Jai Jawan Jai Kisan’ to the country. “When his grandson Adarsh Shastri contested Lok Sabha election from Allahabad on Aam Aadmi Party seat in 2014, I informed him about this wall writing. According to him just like the historic Neem tree, this wall writing should also be preserved as it is a legacy.

UP Congress Committee spokesperson Javed Urfi said it was unfortunate that they could not take much initiative to preserve this wall writing. “Today, on his death anniversary we not only pay homage to this great leader, but also take a pledge to preserve this legacy. He was one of the leaders who earned respect from all the parties in those times,” he added.