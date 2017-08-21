Shia Board seeks fatwa from Iran, Iraq clerics on Ayodhya temple dispute

After staking claim to the disputed site in Ayodhya, the UP Shia Central Waqf Board (UPSCWB) is now drumming up support for its stand to give up the land for the construction of temple.

Chairman of UPSCWB Waseem Rizvi on Monday said he had sought ‘fatwa’ of prominent clerics from Iran and Iraq on the Ayodhya dispute.

“Both the clerics were of the view that a conflict should be avoided and the issue should be resolved amicably ,” Rizvi said.

He said another prominent cleric and vice-president of the All-India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) Maulana Kalbe Sadiq had suggested that Muslims should hand over the disputed land in Ayodhya to the Hindus.

Rizvi, who is in the cross hairs of the Yogi Adityanath government for alleged bungling and misappropriation of waqf properties, reiterated his stand that Muslims should give up their claim on the land and build a mosque elsewhere.