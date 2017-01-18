Smart city mission: Delhi firm to help Allahabad fulfil its dream

Allahabad Nagar Nigam (ANN), which has been striving to secure a place for Allahabad in the list of smart cities ever since ‘Smart City Mission’ was launched in 2015, will now get assistance of Delhi-based consultants in this connection.

Four cities of state including Lucknow, Agra, Kanpur and Varanasi have already been shortlisted under the mission.

The consultants will assist the civic body in preparing an effective project report on infrastructure and service delivery with actionable plans for area-based development.

Project managers Siddhartha and Praveen Bhardwaj from KPMG Pvt Ltd, New Delhi, recently had a meeting with municipal commissioner Sheshmani Pandey at the nagar nigam.

They also held talks over the ongoing projects and development work in the city. Later, they inspected a few sites like Sangam to prepare a preliminary report.

“It is disappointing that despite making all possible efforts, the ANN failed to secure a place for Allahabad in the first and second lists of the smart cities. Now, with experienced consultants aiding us, we are confident that the city will find a place in the third list,” said Pandey.

“The team will stay here for two months and help ANN prepare a project report that will be submitted to the central government in March,” he added.

This firm, which has in the past helped the New Delhi Municipal Corporation and the Varanasi Municipal Corporation prepare their smart city project reports, will also help Aligarh and Ghaziabad as well in the mission.

At present four cities including Lucknow, Agra, Kanpur and Varanasi have got selected under the smart city initiative. The state capital was selected in the first list of 13 cities in May 2016 while the remaining three were chosen in the list of 27 cities declared in September 2016.

The list of first 20 smart cities out of the total 98 shortlisted for the smart cities mission was announced in January 2016. The central government will provide an assistance of Rs 500 crore to the cities selected or will be selected under the smart city initiative. The fund will be given in instalments. The state governments will also have to provide the same amount to the selected cities.

Read more| Smart City round 3: Ghaziabad officials plan redevelopment of old city