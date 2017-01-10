Solver gang used micro ear phones, WhatsApp

The Bihar based solver racket busted by GRP and Allahabad police had planned to use high technology devices besides WhatsApp for solving questions in RO examinations. Cops foiled their attempt and arrested 16 persons including students who had paid for the solvers’ service.

Mastermind of the gang and another of his accomplice are still on the run. GRP has recovered 8 GPS devices, 9 micro wireless earphones, a GPF installed undergarment, Rs 13,500 cash, forged identity cards, a car, several smart phones, cheque books, pass books, UIDs and SIM cards from the possession of the accused.

Earlier Allahabad STF and Colonelganj police had busted a solver racket on December 18 and had arrested more than a dozen persons.

Circle officer GRP Monica Chaddha on Monday said cops detained two suspects identified as Dhiraj Singh and Sunil Kumar from Allahabad Junction on Saturday night. GRP cops informed their senior officials when they recovered micro earphones and other devices from their possession. Further interrogation revealed that they were members of Bihar based solver gang and were in Allahabad to solve questions for some students who were scheduled to appear for RO examination of the high court on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Local Intelligence Unit, STF and Allahabad Crime Branch also nabbed some solvers who were posing as invigilators based on forged identity cards at different examination centres in Naini, Colonelganj and other parts of the city.

The solvers were identified as Satya Narayan Paswan, Dhiraj Singh, Waseem Alam, Virendra Kumar, Vijay Kumar, Imran Khan, Nafees of Bihar and Ansar of Gazipur district.

Eight other persons arrested by cops are candidates who paid Rs 50,000 cash as advance while Rs 4.50 lakh cash was to be paid after the declaration of the examination results.

Solver Dhiraj informed that the mastermind of the gang, Radheyshyam Pandey, had provided them with fake identity cards to act as room invigilators at examination centres.

Rajiv Singh of Bihar arranged for the GPS devices, smartphones and list of candidates who were to be provided with solved questions, Chaddha further said.

Method

The modus operandi of the gang included an alternate plan.

Solvers informed that the micro earphone device was to be used by candidates writing the examination. The solver who was at some undisclosed location would provide the answers through the earphone device, which is not easy to detect.

If the earphones failed, solvers who would be present at the examination room as invigilators would provide answers to the candidates.

The solvers had also created an eleven member WhatsApp group with the name of “Court” to discuss the questions.