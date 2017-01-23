Soon, Lucknow parks to ‘go green’ with solar light  

As part of the ongoing efforts of Lucknow Municipal Corporation to ‘Go Green’, solar energy panels will be installed in about 15 city parks for lighting. This would not only help the environment, but also lower energy bills and generate some electricity for the city.

The solar panels will be connected to the LESA grid system and the LMC will have a record of how many light bulbs were powered and how much power saved.

The municipal corporation has already decided to promote solar power in the state capital under the smart city project. It has decided to give 5% rebate in tax to houses with solar power panels on their roof tops.

An official of the corporation told HT on condition of anonymity, “ The corporation has decided to promote solar power in the city because it is one of the important components of smart city plan. Under the smart city project, our aim would be to light up all the government buildings with solar power and save energy for domestic and industrial use. The LMC would play its part in energy conservation and generation of solar energy. Now parks can also be turned into a place to generate solar power and promote green energy.”

The civic body has planned solar power units inside buildings like the high court, civil court, collectorate and all government buildings. With the help of the Lucknow Electricity Supply Administration (LESA) and UPPCL, the corporation is ready with a plan under which households can produce solar energy and transfer it to the power grid.

If this works well, the Lucknow Electricity Supply Administration (LESA) and UPPCL would be big gainers.

Officials say if 20 % of houses opt for solar panels on their roof tops, they can cater to 35% of households, which means LESA can save millions of units which can be used by other areas. Solar energy would also reduce load on LESA substations.