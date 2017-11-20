SP attacks Uttar Pradesh government over high-pitch campaign

Attacking the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its government in UP, the Samajwadi Party (SP) said on Sunday that the BJP was so apprehensive about the outcome of the civic polls that its ministers had left their government functioning and were busy doing 'nukkard sabhas’ (street meetings).

"Owing to the persona of former chief minister Akhilesh Yadav and the kind of faith that people have in him, the BJP has deployed its top leadership in civic polls campaigning," said SP state spokesperson Rajendra Chaudhary in a statement on Sunday.

"The RSS (Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh) is using the UP cabinet as pracharaks (RSS volunteers) in civic polls. In Allahabad, three minister --deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya, ministers Siddharth Nath Singh and Nand Gopal Nandi --were using the kind of language that is downright intimidating. The ministers are violating the code of conduct and the election commission must check it," he said.

"We never saw such misuse of power ever before in the civic polls. This hurts the spirit of the Constitution. They are openly misusing government machinery. Instead of doing their constitutional duties, the chief minister and ministers are busy seeking votes for corporator candidates. As a result, government offices wear deserted looks. The BJP could have avoided feeling this jittery had it been sensitive to the people’s problems after it came to power in the state. No party gets this unpopular so soon," he said.