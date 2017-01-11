SP feud affects poll preparations of small players

The ongoing feud in the Samajwadi Party (SP) has confused many smaller players who are pinning their hopes for a Bihar-like anti-BJP grand alliance on the possible split in the ruling party.

Nominations for the first phase of voting will begin from January 17. But parties like the Rashtriya Lok Dal, Janata Dal (United) and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), BS-4 are unable to decide whether to attack or praise the Akhilesh Yadav-led government, leave alone deciding their candidates.

All the four parties have already declared their decision to fight together in UP assembly polls in order to thwart the BJP from coming to power. Their efforts to rope in the SP failed because SP chief, Mulayam Singh Yadav was reluctant to forge a pre-poll alliance that comprised Ajit Singh and the Congress.

“If the SP splits, the group to be led by chief minister, Akhilesh Yadav will readily forge an alliance with us and the Congress,” said a RLD leader. “But the wait is getting longer and longer even as the first phase voting that will begin from the Western UP, RLD’s pocket-borough, is only a month away,” he said.

The parties are in a dilemma about their poll strategy due to the prevailing uncertainty. They are refraining from attacking the state government in order to not ruin chances of an alliance with the Akhilesh faction in the event of a split.

Probably due to these considerations, RLD chief Ajit Singh targeted only Modi in his speech during a rally in Basti on Saturday keeping mum on the ruling party in the state.

JD (U) leader, KC Tyagi said, “We are waiting for the final outcome of the SP before we take the next step. Though as a believer in social and democratic values, we wish the party and the family remain the united.”

Tyagi claimed the RLD-JD (U)-NCP-BS4 alliance would fight with full force at its command to stop the BJP from capturing power in UP even if the SP did not come on board.

