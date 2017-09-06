SP to hold three-day national convention in Agra  

With an eye on the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the Samajwadi Party is all set to organise its national convention in the Taj city next month. The meet would begin on October 4 and end on October6.

It is said both party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav and his son Akhilesh consider this city as ‘lucky’.

“The city is considered ‘lucky’ as good results have been seen whenever the meet is held here. This time, the party leaders have again selected Agra as the venue and we are beginning preparations,” said city SP chief Raisuddin.

The SP national executive meet in Agra in 1993 was followed by formation of SP government in the state. The party’s convention was held in GIC ground here in 2003 and brought Mulayam Singh Yadav to power again.

The party held its national convention at Kothi Meena Bazaar ground in 2009 and got good results in the parliamentary elections that year.

The then party president Mulayam Singh Yadav again organised the national meet at ‘Targhar’ (Central Telegraph Office ground) in 2011 and the party tasted grand success during the 2012 state assembly elections which brought Akhilesh Yadav to power as chief minister of state.

Now, with eyes on the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the Samajwadi Party leadership has yet again reposed faith in Agra and the city unit of the party has begun preparations for the three-day meet.

“The venue is yet to be finalised. It would be either GIC ground or CTO ground and process of seeking permission has begun,” said Raisuddin. Sources revealed that before this national convention, a state level meet would be held in Lucknow on September 23.