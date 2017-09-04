Stray cattle menace claims 17-year-old girl’s life in Uttar Pradesh

Stray cattle menace claimed the life of a 17-year-old girl who was pushed on the road by fighting bulls where she was run over by a roadways bus on Saturday, police said.

City kotwali incharge Deepak Shukla said Parul, a class 12 student of BAKP Intermediate College, was returning to her house in Meerpur after attending coaching classes when the incident took place.

“While she was on her way, two bulls suddenly locked horns. As she tried to save herself, a bull pushed her on to the road where she was hit by a UP roadways bus,” Shukla said.

Instead of rushing the critically injured girl to the district hospital which is merely a stone’s throw from the spot, some people started making video of the incident.

Some elderly men and a policeman arranged an auto-rickshaw to take the girl to district hospital where she was pronounced dead by the doctors.

Shukla said the people who made the video clips of the incident and posting it on the social media were being identified. “It is against the law not to provide medical aid to an injured person after an accident,” he said.

An FIR has been lodged in this connection.

Local nagar palika administration has set up a garbage dumping yard on the road which attracts stray animals in hordes.